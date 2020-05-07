The Great Brookie Bake Off: Nailed It Edition!

It's going to get messy in the kitchen - but that's ok! Recruit the sous chefs in your family and join us for a bake off via Zoom. Register with your email and you'll get a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event. Here's what you need to know to compete:

Your team can consist of your household members or you can compete by yourself.

Each team needs to have two round cake layers baked and cooled for the challenge. These should be made ahead of time.. Bonus points if you don't use a mix, but hey, who'll know?

We'll give you the challenge at the start of the event and you will use the cake layers to assemble it. We also suggest that you have ingredients for your favorite chocolate icing on hand.

This is meant to be fun but our three judges will also pick a winner. The winner will receive a $50 Village Gold Card via email!

If you have any questions, email Amanda at awestfall@eolib.org