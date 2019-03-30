Every year around this time, something wonderful happens in the Southeast. Numerous species of our native wildflowers awaken and fill forest and field with a show of diverse color and form. Many of these plants are ephemeral and, after displaying their spring beauty, go dormant as trees leaf out. The collection of native plants at Birmingham Botanical Gardens is

the largest in the state, and class participants, after learning some basics about spring ephemerals, will spend time viewing them and learning their stories. Those attending will also be able to preview the hundreds of plants that will be available at the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ 50th-anniversary Spring Plant Sale (April 11-14). Led by John Manion, Kaul Wildflower Garden Curator with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, this course is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies (CNPS) curriculum, but all are welcome. Cost is $45/members and $50/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/the-magic-of-our-native-spring- wildflowers.php.