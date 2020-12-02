The Prescription is Poetry with Ashley Jones

Lift Every Voice is back! This time, we have the poetic medicine for what ails you.

Let us know what topic, subject, or concern you would like Poet Ashley Jones to address, and she will find a poem appropriate for your troubles, concerns, worries, and woes, and of course, to celebrate your joys and triumphs. Sign up for this unique reading where you get to be a part of the show. This program is the perfect poetic prescription for you.

This will be a live-streamed event on Facebook, but we do ask for you to submit your questions in advance via registration.

The event will be streamed live from O'Neal Library's Facebook page and viewable later on YouTube.

https://www.facebook.com/ONealLibrary