Sept. 11: The Price Is Right Live. 8 p.m. BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. This interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from the longest-running TV game show. Contestants can win cars, cash, appliances and vacations. 800-745-3000. priceis

