The Secret Ingredient - Family Cooking Challenge (Zoom Program)

1. Register a family team to participant.

2. Look for an email to let you know what to prep in advance of the program and program details like the Zoom Room link, and how to pick up your Secret Ingredient Supply Box.

3. On the Wednesday before and Thursday of the event, drive by the storytelling room back ramp and then call us at 205-445-1111 for a librarian to bring out your "Secret Ingredient Supply Box". DO NOT OPEN IT. We will open it together in the program.

4. Join us on Zoom for a fun treat!

Tag us on Instagram @kidsreads.eol, on Facebook, or send us an email at kidsreads.onl@gmail.com. You can also use the hashtag #BooksintheBrook to let us know what you're up to.