The Wizard of Oz

Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

General Admission Only

PG | 1h 42min | 1939

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.

Tickets for all movies are $9 each, with children ages two and younger free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.

Info

Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Entertainment, Kids & Family
