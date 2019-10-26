Theater LJCC Presents: Disney's The Lion King Jr.
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Theater LJCC presents Disney's The Lion King Jr. The African savannah comes to life on stage at Theater LJCC with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring coming of age tale.
Join us for any of four performances!
Saturday, Oct 26: 7PM
Sunday, Oct 27: 2PM
Saturday, Nov 2: 7PM
Sunday, Nov 3: 2PM
Tickets:
Adults: $15
Kids $10
Kids 4yrs and under: FREE
