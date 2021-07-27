Theatre Tuscaloosa: Creative Pandemic Programming

OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "Theater Tuscaloosa: Creative Pandemic Programming" by Adam Miller. Despite health restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic, Theatre Tuscaloosa continued to create programming that engages, enlightens and entertains its audiences and artists. Managing Director Adam Miller provides an overview of the challenges presented and the creative solutions employed to allow the theatre to continue pursuing its nonprofit mission safely. The discussion will include a behind-the-scenes look at programs, including Masterclass Mondays, Script Club, Virtual Season presentations/productions and an inside glimpse at the group’s plans. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-5482 to register or get more information.