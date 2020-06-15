This is Musical Theatre! (Virtual)

Through unique song selections and the expertise of excellent teaching artists, young students will explore all facets of the musical theatre craft. They will build confidence in the fundaments of singing, dancing and acting, all while enhancing their creativity and collaborating virtually with their peers.

Ages: 7-10

Tuition: $100

Session 1: M-F, June 8-12

Morning Camp, 9:00-11:00AM

Session 2: M-F, June 15-19

Morning Camp, 9:00-11:00AM

Session 3: M-F, June 22-26

Morning Camp, 9:00-11:00AM

Virtual Classes/Camps will be no larger than 10 participants so that teaching artists can ensure the engagement and active participation of every student. Each session will have built in time for students to “socialize” together and to be fully ACTIVE!

Enrollees need access to the following:

Smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with a camera & microphone

Internet connection

Personal space to move about (for dancing or for physical movement in character)

Camps are divided first by session, then by morning or afternoon. Camps within a given session are the same, no matter if you take morning or afternoon camps. Content is different from session to session, so sign up for all of them!