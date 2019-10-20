This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham

Google Calendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00 iCalendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00

Brock Recital Hall Homewood, Alabama

Be there to kick off the season and help launch the career of one of our nation’s most talented rising opera stars! Catch a Rising Star features outstanding baritone Nicholas Ward, winner of the 2019 Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition.

Adult ticket prices begin at just $20 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org.

$10 for full-time students with I.D.

Info

Brock Recital Hall Homewood, Alabama View Map
Entertainment
Google Calendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00 iCalendar - This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham - 2019-10-20 14:30:00