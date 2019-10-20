This Rising Star in Concert at Opera Birmingham
Brock Recital Hall Homewood, Alabama
Be there to kick off the season and help launch the career of one of our nation’s most talented rising opera stars! Catch a Rising Star features outstanding baritone Nicholas Ward, winner of the 2019 Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition.
Adult ticket prices begin at just $20 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org.
$10 for full-time students with I.D.
