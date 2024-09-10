"To Life" L'Chaim 2024: The Power of Conversation

On September 10th, people from communities across Alabama will gather for an exhilarating evening of art, music, and celebration at the annual “To Life” L’Chaim benefit celebrating the work of the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.

L’Chaim means “To Life”, but not just any life – a good life. As we know from the history of the Holocaust, there is evil in the world. Our mission compels us to determine what to do about it.

If you are Daryl Davis, you use the power of conversation and you fix it.

Through his experiences engaging with hate group members, Davis demonstrates the power of empathy, dialogue and bridge-building in overcoming divisions and fostering understanding. His powerful story teaches us how individuals can challenge prejudice, break down barriers, and build meaningful connections across seemingly impossible divides.

Don’t miss this powerful event designed to immerse you in the Power of Conversation.

The Central Alabama Theater’s Executive Producer Carl Peoples and Director of Education Carolyn Violi will be producing the event. The 2024 benefit will entertain with Grammy Nominees, Dove Award winners, world renowned artists, and award-winning TV, film and stage actors. We will also welcome and hear from local celebrities and distinguished elected officials.

Bring your entire family to Samford University’s impressive Wright Center located at 800 Lakeshore Drive for an amazing night of celebration and inspiration!