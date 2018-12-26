For those who celebrate Christmas and decorate with a real tree, the Birmingham Zoo will be offering tree recycling again this year. Zoo. The trees, which can be dropped off at the pavilion near the entrance to the zoo, will be turned into mulch that is used throughout zoo walkways and landscaping features.

Public Relations Manager Samil Baker said in years past, trees have been accepted starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 10, although those dates may be updated closer to Christmas. Trees can be dropped via the Cahaba Road construction entrance during normal business hours and should be cleared of all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations. There is no cost to recycle the trees.