Two Alabama Crown Jewels: Botanical Lost World & Cahaba Lilies Field Trip

to

Bibb County, Alabama Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens on one of our most popular annual field trips! We will begin the day at Bibb County Glades Preserve, often called the Botanical Lost World, then drive a short distance to see Alabama's famed Cahaba lilies. Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/two-alabama-crown-jewels.php.

