UAB ArtPlay Halloween Family Day (FREE)

🎃 Boo! You’re invited to a not-so-spooky afternoon of creativity, imagination, and Halloween fun at ArtPlay. Join us for our FREE Halloween Family Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 1-4 PM—a joyful celebration designed for little ghosts, goblins, and their grown-ups.

Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy an afternoon filled with music, games, hands-on art activities, and good-natured Halloween fun. We’re keeping things sweet (and healthy!) with treats, no tricks, and plenty of opportunities to create, play, and explore together.

This year’s theme is inspired by the heartwarming story "The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt," a gentle tale about embracing what makes us unique. Gather around for a cozy storytime, then bring the story to life through creative art activities that celebrate individuality, imagination, and the magic of being yourself.

Whether you’re twirling in a cape, fluttering in fairy wings, or wrapped up like a cozy quilt, Halloween Family Day at ArtPlay celebrates creativity, community, and the joy of being together.

Bring the whole family—and get ready for an afternoon of festive fun at ArtPlay!