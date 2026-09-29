UAB ArtPlay Holiday Family Day (FREE)

🎄Celebrate the season with creativity, connection, and a little holiday magic at ArtPlay! Join us for our FREE Holiday Open House & Family Day on Saturday, December 12, from 1:00–4:00 PM—a festive afternoon designed for families to create, explore, and celebrate together.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with hands-on art activities, live performances, festive music, and healthy holiday snacks, plus a special sneak peek at what’s ahead with our Summer 2027 Camp Reveal. And don’t miss a visit from a very special guest—Santa Claus will stop by to spread cheer and greetings for all!

This year’s theme is inspired by the beloved story "Llama Llama Holiday Drama," a heartwarming tale that captures the excitement and emotions of the holiday season. Gather for a cozy storytime reading, then dive into creative activities that celebrate family, imagination, and finding joy in the moments that matter most.

Whether you’re crafting, listening to music, or sharing a holiday moment with your loved ones, ArtPlay’s Holiday Open House is all about bringing our community together in a spirit of creativity, warmth, and celebration.

Craft Activities from 1:00-3:30

Visit with Santa from 1:30-3:30

Enjoy Storytime at 1:30 and 3:00

Hear the “BIG” Camp Reveal at 3:30

Bring the whole family and start a new holiday tradition with us at ArtPlay!