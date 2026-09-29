UAB ArtPlay Spring Family Day (FREE)

🌸 Join us for ArtPlay’s biggest celebration of the year—our FREE Spring Family Day, where creativity blooms and the entire community comes together for an afternoon of joyful, family-friendly fun!

Step into a vibrant, carnival-inspired atmosphere filled with hands-on crafts, lively performances, music, dancing, and interactive art experiences for all ages. Enjoy delicious offerings from a local food truck, along with healthy snacks to keep little artists energized throughout the day.

This year’s celebration is inspired by the delightful picture book "Worm Weather," a playful story that captures the magic of rainy spring days and the wonder of the natural world. Gather for a joyful storytime reading, then jump into imaginative activities that explore weather, movement, and the creativity that comes with the changing season.

From colorful art stations to spontaneous dance moments and playful surprises around every corner, Spring Family Day is where creativity, community, and celebration come alive. Whether you’re making, moving, listening, or simply soaking it all in, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring the whole family—and join us as we welcome spring with imagination, laughter, and a day full of ArtPlay magic