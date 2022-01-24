UAB Arts in Medicine - Virtual Mental Health Monday: Creating Your Own Amulet

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an ancient amulet figure called “amabie” from 400 years ago made a sensational comeback to modern-day Japan. As legend has it, this figure told the folks at the shore that if they draw a picture of it, they will be saved from plague and poverty.

Participants will learn the history and meaning of the amabie in the context of coping with the pandemic, along will celebrating the beauty of Asian cultures during a time when violence against Asians is at an all time high.

Participants will have an opportunity to create their own amabie or/and amulet.

No art experience is needed.

Registration is required to attend this free event: forms.office.com/r/JM3rx2VvkE

ZOOM link will be sent out via email prior to the event.

Please contact Lauren Edwards with any questions (laurenme@uab.edu).

BIO: Makiko Harada (Young) MA, MPS, ATR, BC, LCAT (MA in health education from Columbia University and MPS in art therapy from Pratt) was formally a faculty at the New School University. She has been providing master-level continuing education lectures on social justice and art therapy. She was chosen as one of the 100 movers and shakers in Japan by Newsweek Japan. She is also an owner of glamsalt; a couture salt business. (www.glamsalt.com and www.artforwellness.com)