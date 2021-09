Oct. 2: UAB Blazer Football. 6 p.m. Protective Stadium, 1020 24th St. N. The Blazers take on the Liberty Flames in their first game at their new home, Protective Stadium at the BJCC. The Blazers take on Florida Atlantic on Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and Rice on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.