UAB Cappi Chat Lecture Series: All Pains Are Not the Same

The Center for Addiction & Pain Prevention & Intervention (CAPPI) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham serves as a catalyst for novel and innovative research, training, community outreach, and patient care. This center is a meeting place for scientists, trainees, physicians, and persons in the community interested in discovering effective treatments and alleviating the suffering caused by addiction and pain.

In our effort to connect with the community and bring cutting-edge research to the public, CAPPI Chat is a public lecture series in local libraries. Once per month, experts from UAB travel to local libraries (or present online using Zoom) to speak on timely topics related to addiction and/or pain. The public is affected by research when science is communicated effectively. Therefore, the goal of CAPPI Chat is to engender an exchange of ideas and viewpoints so that our work can have the maximum impact. All lectures are at noon (12:00 PM).

Please register for each lecture by 10:00 a.m. on the morning of the lecture. An email with Zoom meeting information will be sent out by 10:30 a.m.

If you have questions about this series, or about using Zoom for library programming, please contact Katie Moellering, Adult Services Librarian, at kmoellering@eolib.org or at 205-445-1118