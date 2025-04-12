UAB NAS Scholarship Run

to

Crestline Elementary School 3785 Jackson Boulevard, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Who's ready to run?! Lace up your shoes and join us for the 2025 UAB Alumni Scholarship Run on Saturday, April 12th! Hosted every spring, the NAS Scholarship Run brings together alumni, students, friends, and the community to directly support UAB student success. To date, the run has raised over $1,000,000 for UAB student scholarships.

Info

Crestline Elementary School 3785 Jackson Boulevard, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Health & Wellness
2059343555
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - UAB NAS Scholarship Run - 2025-04-12 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UAB NAS Scholarship Run - 2025-04-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UAB NAS Scholarship Run - 2025-04-12 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - UAB NAS Scholarship Run - 2025-04-12 08:00:00 ical