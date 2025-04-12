UAB NAS Scholarship Run
Crestline Elementary School 3785 Jackson Boulevard, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Who's ready to run?! Lace up your shoes and join us for the 2025 UAB Alumni Scholarship Run on Saturday, April 12th! Hosted every spring, the NAS Scholarship Run brings together alumni, students, friends, and the community to directly support UAB student success. To date, the run has raised over $1,000,000 for UAB student scholarships.
