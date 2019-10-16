OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Understanding and Navigating Media Options;" Wednesdays, October 16 and 23rd at 1;30-3 PM.

Oct 16: How to Recognize Fake News. Chris Roberts, Ph.D. Associate Professor, Graduate Coordinator, Department of Journalism and Creative Media, UA. Learn how to check the sources, modes of identification, dates, structures, and content of what you receive on TV, computer, iPad, or iPhone. Weed out the fake information and become an educated editor.

Oct 23: Cutting the Cord. A&T Representative. Many of us now have DirectTV, U-verse, and cable TV. Learn about the alternative of streaming services such as DIRECTV NOW, Roku, Firestik, and Amazon Fire TV Stick; plus some members will share their personal experiences in actually cutting the cord.