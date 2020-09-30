OLLI at UA presents "Using Your Imagination in a Time You Had Never Imagined." Bill Fitts will talk about the creative process in the time of plague. A Q&A will follow the talk. Shakespeare wrote “King Lear” during an epidemic that closed theaters and kept people in their homes. Samuel Pepys recorded life in seventeenth-century London during a deadly outbreak of bubonic plague. Titian and Edvard Munch are among the painters who created enduring art during the widespread pestilence. Does quarantine inspire? Does social isolation spark creativity? Bill Fitts is the author of the “Needed Killing” series (cozy mysteries), and “Song of Narne” fantasy novels. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program. Not Familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.