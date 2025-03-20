Velocity Irish Dance

Dingle native, David Geaney, a 5 X World Champion Dancer, is taking the world by storm.

Velocity is the next generation in Irish tap. Honoring past traditions but blasting them feet first into the 21st century, Velocity breaks away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced and edgy, driven by passion and pride!

Led by Guinness World Record holder for The Fastest Feet in the World, James Devine, and five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney. Joined on stage by a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old school scratch DJ, it’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before!