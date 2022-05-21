Village to Village Run - Publix GreenWise Market Village 2 Village 10k / 7.5k

New race date! May 21, 7:30 AM. Same great place! Same great course! Same great event!

If you picked up your packet and bib number, hold on to that bib number and wear it race day!

If you picked up your packet with no bib, you can get your bib at packet pick up, May 20 at The Trak Shak Homewood from 11 to 6 or Race Day morning.

If you didn't pick up your packet, you can pick up your packet at packet pick up (see above) or race day morning.

If you have not registered and would like to, registration is open, and you will get a shirt, medal and race packet!

Have questions? Email jeff@trakshak.com.

Welcome to the 2022 edition of the Publix GreenWise Market Village 2 Village 10k and 7.5k!

The Course: Mountain Brook's premier race is BACK!! The Publix GreenWise Market Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K start and finish at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 7:30 AM. This amazing course winds through the beautiful Mountain Brook streets, around the prestigious Birmingham Country Club, and finishes DOWNHILL past Birmingham Botanical Gardens, into Lane Park.

Finisher's Medals: Each finisher (10K & 7.5K) will receive a custom made, logoed, metal bottle opener!

AWARDS: Village Gold awards will be given to the 10K Top 3 Overall Males & Females, Top Male and Female Masters, and Top 3 Males & Females in each age group. (Age Groups: 9 & Under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 & Over) The 7.5K will be timed, but there will be no overall or age group awards.

Kids' Zone: Bring your kids to enjoy the game truck sponsored by Rohner Pediatric Dentistry!

Warm Up: EW Motion Therapy is the official warm up and PT sponsor for '22. Get ready to run your PR with a guided warm up from the professionals at EW!

Packet Pick Up: Late registration and packet pick up will be Friday, March 20at The Trak Shak Homewood from 11 to 6.

CANCELLATION STATEMENT: This event will occur rain or shine. Publix GreenWise Village 2 Village 10k reserves the right to cancel in extreme circumstances. In the event of cancellation, there will be no refunds.