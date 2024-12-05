VIRGINIA SAMFORD THEATRE’S "LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL"

The Virginia Samford Theatre (VST) is excited to present Little Women: The Broadway Musical, running December 5-15. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved American classic, this high-energy, heartwarming production celebrates the timeless story of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—capturing their journey of love, personal growth, and family through the lens of the Civil War era. Featuring Birmingham's own Hannah Kuykendall as Jo March, this female-led cast and crew promises to be the perfect holiday gift for families. Little Women is a musical for all ages, delivering a powerful message of empowerment, resilience, and the enduring strength of sisterhood.

Performance Dates:

Thu, Dec 5: 7:30pm

Fri, Dec 6: 7:30pm

Sat, Dec 7: 2:30pm

Sun, Dec 8: 2:30pm

Thu, Dec 12: 7:30pm

Fri, Dec 13: 7:30pm

Sat, Dec 14: 2:30pm

Sun, Dec 15: 2:30pm