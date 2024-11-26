Virginia Samford Theatre Tree Lighting

VST invites you to attend our annual tree-lighting ceremony. Enjoy refreshments, entertainment by our VST 24-25 Season cast, and a visit from the Jolliest Elf, Santa. Bring the family to start the holiday season with our family's new favorite Highland Park tradition!

Doors open at 4:30 PM with performances and countdown starting at 5:00 PM.

Then photos with Santa after Tree Lighting.