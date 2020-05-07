Virtual Art House Film Series: De Palma

We picked out one film each day for you to watch while the library is closed!

Watch on Kanopy here.

Requires a valid library card. For library card questions, email help@eolib.org

A funny, illuminating look at legendary filmmaker Brian De Palma (Carrie, Scarface), in which he shares both candid wisdom and hysterical no holds-barred stories based on his experiences in the film industry for over 50 years.

Official Selection at the Venice Film Festival.