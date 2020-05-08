Virtual Art House Film Series: In Search of Fellini

We picked out one film each day for you to watch while the library is closed!

Lucy, a small-town girl from Ohio, has been shielded from all the bad in the world - including her mother's terminal illness. Aware that something is up, she goes to Cleveland for an ill-fated job interview. She stumbles upon a festival of Oscar-winning Federico Fellini's films and is instantly swept away. The cleverly enigmatic tragicomedy of his work leaves Lucy aching for answers.

In a burst of courage, she leaves home to find the filmmaker and unlock his mysterious enigma as well as her own. What follows is a strange and spectacular journey through the romantic dreamscapes of Italy, as she encounters characters, fantasies and nightmares from Fellini's films. Apart but connected, Lucy and Claire fulfill both of their dreams as truth and fiction intertwine into the ultimate Felliniesque journey.