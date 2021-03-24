Virtual Arts Pass Workshop Spinning a Yarn: Storytelling Mini Workshop
to
Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
Have you ever watched someone enchant you with a story and wonder how they could be so compelling? Let us show you how! Arts members and subscribers will get a chance to spend an hour with Elizabeth Vander Kamp as she takes you through the ins and outs of great storytelling.
TICKET INFORMATION
Free/Available to Arts Circle members and Virtual Arts Pass subscribers.