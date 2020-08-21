Virtual Bad Art Night

Summer favorite Bad Art Night is back this year via Zoom.

We'll provide kits for pickup at the library that will include a masterpiece artwork that you will recreate, random craft supplies, and the secret ingredient that you HAVE to include in your artwork. Prizes will go to the absolute worst.

It is suggested that participants have a hot glue gun, paint & paintbrushes and or markers/color pencils handy. You may use other craft supplies not provided in the kit as long as you use the required ingredient that we provide (you'll find out what the required ingredient is when you pick up your kit).

Feel free to enjoy your favorite adult beverage during the event!

Registration required. You will receive an email with the Zoom meeting link and password the day of the event. Kits will be available for pickup the week of the event. You will receive an email when your kit is ready to pick up.

Email Amanda at awestfall@eolib.org with any questions.