Virtual Career Fair for Girls in Grades 8-12!
to
Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
FREE Virtual Career Fair for Girls in Grades 8 - 12!
Meet female leaders from Birmingham’s biggest companies and discover best practices as you start thinking about your first job, interview skills, and more!
Featured Speakers
- Dawn Rock, Chief Compliance Officer, Encompass Health
- Lynn Worley, Employee Corporate Relations Manager, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United
- Jeannine Bailey, Talent and Employee Engagement Manager, Alabama Power
- Mandy Schwarting, Regional Director, Alabama Operations, Spire Energy
- Martha Underwood, Director, Retail Software Engineering, BBVA
- Lindsay Davis, CEO, Spartan Invest
- Virnetta Woodbury, Project Manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
- Liucija Wright, CFP, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Schedule
12 PM to 1 PM
- Basic Interview Skills: How to Get a Call Back! // Dawn Rock
- How to Get Your Resume to the Top of the Pile! // Jeannine Bailey
- What Do I Want to be When I Grow Up? Finding Your Career Path // Liucija Wright
- The Value of Volunteering // Lynn Worley
1 PM to 2 PM
- You Can Have it All! Balancing Career and Family // Lindsay Davis
- Diversity and Inclusion: Why Do We Need It? // Martha Underwood
- Finding Success in a Male-Dominated Field // Virnetta Woodbury
- Finding a Good Mentor // Mandy Schwarting
Info
