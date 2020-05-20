Virtual Lunch & Learn: Garden Trends 2020

Our popular Lunch & Learn series is back—virtually!

Grab your lunch and join Jason Kirby, Library Assistant and Archivist with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, for this free informational webinar hosted on Zoom to learn what’s hot—and what’s not—in gardening today! From popular colors to frogs to the role of horticulture in the cities of the future, Jason will explore cutting-edge trends from Garden Trends Report 2020, a report published by the Garden Media Group. Registration is required, and space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the webinar is part of the 2020 Brown Bag Lunch & Learn Series at Birmingham Botanical Gardens and is presented in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; the Alabama Green Industry Training Center; the Jefferson County Department of Health; Jefferson County Commission; City of Leeds, Alabama; City of Birmingham Stormwater Management; and the Storm Water Management Authority, Inc.

After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the webinar. You will receive just one reminder the day of the event, so be sure to mark your calendar. Thank you for joining us for this fun virtual presentation to inspire you in your home garden!