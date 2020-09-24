VIRTUAL PAINT: Fundraiser for Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Come join the paint party from the comfort of your own home! Host, Eugenia Miller, will help participants create their very own wildflower field to enjoy for years to come! Feel good about giving as our local artist guides you and your friends through two hours of painting and laughing ‘til your cheeks hurt. The best part? You don’t have to be an artist to have an amazing time. When you buy a ticket to this event, $15 will be donated to Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/virtual-paint.php