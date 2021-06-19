Virtual Rain Barrel Workshop

Learn how to utilize a rain barrel in your home garden and make your own at home by joining Rhonda Britton, Regional Extension Agent - Home Grounds, Madison County Cooperative Extension System, for this virtual workshop. There are 32 barrels available with a limit of one barrel per registrant—first come, first served! Barrels hold 55-60 gallons of water and can come "ready to install" with spigot and overflow holes drilled; faucet and insect screen will be provided. If you do not want holes drilled into your barrel, please select the "Class + as-is barrel (no holes, no parts, no insect screen)" option at registration.

The last day to order Rain barrels will be June 14, 2021. Rain Barrel Pick-ups will take place on Saturday June 19, 2021 12-4 p.m. on the sidewalk leading to the Library at the Gardens. We ask that registrants roll their passenger window down, verify their name for pick up, and one of our partners will load the rain barrel into their trunk or backseat. Thank you!