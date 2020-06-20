Virtual Rain Barrel Workshop

Learn how to utilize a rain barrel in your home garden and make your own at home by joining Rhonda Britton, Regional Extension Agent - Home Grounds, Madison County Cooperative Extension System, for this virtual workshop. There are 32 barrels available with a limit of one barrel per registrant—first come, first served! Barrels can come "ready to install" with spigot and overflow holes drilled; faucet and insect screen will be provided. If you do not want holes drilled into your barrel, please select the "Class + as-is barrel (no holes, no parts, no insect screen)" option at registration.

Deadline for barrel requests is the end of day June 15. Low-to-no-contact barrel pick-ups will take place between 12 and 4 p.m. the same day of the workshop. If you are unable to come that day, schedule a pickup date with Dawn Coleman Lee, Education Activities Specialist with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, by emailing her at dcoleman@bbgardens.org.

To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/rain-barrel-workshop-2020.php