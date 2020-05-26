Virtual Story Safari: Hot Hippo

Join us for a virtual story time led by an educator from the Birmingham Zoo! Each half hour Virtual Story Safari will feature a read aloud of an animal/conservation related picture book, followed by a short video lesson containing exclusive footage of some of our amazing animals.

Hot Hippo – Learn how Hippo came to live in the river in this colorful African folk tale, then meet Tadpole, the Birmingham Zoo’s resident hippopotamus in a pre-recorded video clip. (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 PM)

What do you need to participate? Kids who are passionate about animals and access to two-way audio/visual teleconferencing equipment, such as a laptop or iPhone/iPad! For more information about Virtual Story Safari or any of the other programming at the Birmingham Zoo, please email education@birminghamzoo.com

Cost: $10 per family