Virtual Story Safari: The Baby Beebee Bird

Join us for a virtual story time led by an educator from the Birmingham Zoo! Each half hour Virtual Story Safari will feature a read aloud of an animal/conservation related picture book, followed by a short video lesson containing exclusive footage of some of our amazing animals.

The Baby Beebee Bird – See what happened after a new bird arrives at the zoo and keeps the other animals awake while singing all…night…long…. After the story learn about some awesome animal sounds and even meet the Birmingham Zoo’s own version of the “beebee bird” in a pre-recorded video clip. (Tuesdays at 7 PM)

What do you need to participate? Kids who are passionate about animals and access to two-way audio/visual teleconferencing equipment, such as a laptop or iPhone/iPad! For more information about Virtual Story Safari or any of the other programming at the Birmingham Zoo, please email education@birminghamzoo.com

Cost: $10 per family