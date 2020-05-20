Virtual Story Safari: The Great Kapok Tree

Join us for a virtual story time led by an educator from the Birmingham Zoo! Each half hour Virtual Story Safari will feature a read aloud of an animal/conservation related picture book, followed by a short video lesson containing exclusive footage of some of our amazing animals.

The Great Kapok Tree – Learn about the animals of the rainforest during this story, then meet some of the Birmingham Zoo’s rainforest creatures in a pre-recorded video clip. Lastly, ask any questions you have for our Zoo Educator! (Mondays and Wednesdays at 1 PM)

What do you need to participate? Kids who are passionate about animals and access to two-way audio/visual teleconferencing equipment, such as a laptop or iPhone/iPad! For more information about Virtual Story Safari or any of the other programming at the Birmingham Zoo, please email education@birminghamzoo.com

Cost: $10 per family