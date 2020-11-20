Visit Santa at The Summit
to
Summit Shopping Center 214 Summit Place , Birmingham, Alabama
We're excited to welcome Santa back to The Summit for this holiday season! While this years photo and visit might look a little different, the magic of the Santa experience will be the same. Visits/photos with Santa will be socially distant and contactless. The Santa experience will be located inside POSE (a photo experience), in Saks Plaza.
Santa Dates and Hours:
November 20 - Dec 24, 2020
Monday-Saturday 11 AM- 8 PM
Sunday 12 -6 PM
COVID Safety Measures:
Please note, we are continuing to monitor COVID-19 and the wellbeing of our community, employees and friends are first priority. The following measures are being implemented to ensure a safe Santa visiting environment:
-Visits will Santa will be by appointment only
-Visiting time with Santa will be socially distant and contactless
-All guests 6 years of age and older, along with our team members, will be required to wear a facemask covering their mouth and nose. Guests are required to bring their own face coverings
-All employees and guests will receive temperature checks before entering POSE
-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the exhibit, including the beginning and end of the experience
-Regular sanitizing and cleaning will be conducted by staff frequently, including high touchpoints and commonly used areas
-If you are sick, we ask you to please stay home. We will happily transfer your tickets to a later date. Notice must be provided prior to your ticketed time