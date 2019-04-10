Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny

to Google Calendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209

The Easter Bunny is making his way to Brookwood Village! The Easter Bunny, a Brookwood Village tradition, will be available for visits and photos with shoppers of all ages April 5 – 20. Find the Easter Bunny in his charming spring garden, located on the upper level across from the food court.

Visiting hours are Monday – Saturday from 11 – 7, and Sunday from noon – 6. Carrot breaks may vary. Professional photo packages will be available for purchase, but are not required. Children will receive a free gift with their visit.

Info

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209 View Map
Kids & Family
205-871-0406
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Visits and Photos with The Easter Bunny - 2019-04-10 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Village Living