Dec. 16: Vulcan Triathlon Kids Camp. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., registration 10:30 a.m. LJCC. The Vulcan Triathlon Kids Camp is a half day USAT sanctioned event designed to teach youth ages 7-12 about the fun and rewarding sport of triathlon. USAT certified coaches, with an experience group of triathletes from the Vulcan Tri Club, will provide swim, bike and run lessons through drills, games and individual feedback. Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/VulcanTriathlon