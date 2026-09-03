Walk for Epilepsy - Birmingham
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Railroad Park 1600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Join us for our Walk for Epilepsy – Birmingham November 7th! This is a FREE, family – friendly community event that brings together families, friends and supporters to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and raise critical funds for programs and services. Walk with us - in person or virtually - and help create a future of hope, connection, and strength to ensure that no one faces epilepsy alone. Register, start a team, wear purple, make a difference.
Info
Railroad Park 1600 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family