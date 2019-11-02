Join the Walk to End Epilepsy and walk for the 54,000 families affected by epilepsy in Alabama. Funds raised from the Walk will support our mission in our state.

Participating in the Walk is a powerful way to be part of the fight to END EPILEPSY, support programs now and inspire others to join you. Because you walk, give and ask others to give, we are able to continue to offer vital programs and services and build our community through awareness and advocacy.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Registration: 10:00 a.m

Opening Ceremony & Walk: 11:00 a.m.

Ends: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Railroad Park

What to bring: