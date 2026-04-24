Walking Clinic

to

TrainSmarter 1105 Dunston Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

The “right” way to walk is not heel-toe! Learn how to walk correctly in this interactive clinic designed to improve movement and reduce pain.

What you’ll learn:

How to alleviate knee, back, and hip pain

Improve your posture

Prevent shin splints

Strengthen crucial core muscles

Relax tight and overused muscles

You’ll learn the “whys” and practice the “hows” in a hands-on environment.

Additional Details:

Free to attend, but space is limited

Call or text 205.255.1561 for more information or to reserve your spot

Info

TrainSmarter 1105 Dunston Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Education & Learning, events, Fitness, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Walking Clinic - 2026-04-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walking Clinic - 2026-04-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walking Clinic - 2026-04-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walking Clinic - 2026-04-25 11:00:00 ical