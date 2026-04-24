Walking Clinic

The “right” way to walk is not heel-toe! Learn how to walk correctly in this interactive clinic designed to improve movement and reduce pain.

What you’ll learn:

How to alleviate knee, back, and hip pain

Improve your posture

Prevent shin splints

Strengthen crucial core muscles

Relax tight and overused muscles

You’ll learn the “whys” and practice the “hows” in a hands-on environment.

Additional Details:

Free to attend, but space is limited

Call or text 205.255.1561 for more information or to reserve your spot