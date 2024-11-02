Walking to Remember

Join us in supporting local families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's/dementia at home. We offer scholarships for a loved on to attend adult day care or to receive home delivery of continence products and Ensure.

We encourage families to call us for education on how to best care for someone with this memory robbing disease.

Our walk is a fun way raise funds for these necessities. Our "Down on the Farm" theme this year includes a visit to The Farm Bus petting zoo from Sharr-itt Farms, refreshments from Big Spoon Creamery along with other tasty treats, entertainment from our DJ, and other surprises.

The actual takes place in our office parking lot at 300 Office Park Drive (35223) which offers easy parking.