Walking to Remember - A Virtual Walk

Be a part of the very first Alzheimer's of Central Alabama virtual walk anytime between November 1-7. Get out (or stay in) and Move for your Memories.

Your first step:

Make your team official! Give your team a name – be creative and fun with the name! If you are walking in memory or honor or someone simply name it after that person. From there start thinking about who you can ask to support your team. Remember that setting a goal and sharing that goal with your supporters makes them want to help you reach or exceed that goal!

Other steps to remember:

Timeframe

The time frame to Move for your Memories, is Sunday, November 1 thru Saturday, November 7. During this time, we are asking our supporters to get up and move for brain health! See the reverse side of this sheet for suggested areas to Move for your Memories.

Drive Through Event – Saturday, November 7

Turn in your tax deductible donations early and pick up your t-shirt curbside or join us Saturday November 7, for a “Drive By” celebration, 10 – noon at our office in Homewood, (300 Office Park Drive).

“Moving for Your Memories” donors receive a short-sleeved shirt with a minimum $50 donation or a long-sleeved shirt for a minimum $75 donation. All t-shirts are 100% cotton, comfort colors and will be available while supplies last.

In keeping with tradition, the Drive Through event will include our traditional Krispy Kreme doughnuts and a few other treats!

Call with questions:

Please call Vance Holder with any questions regarding the Walk and suggestions on how to be successful. (205)871-7970

We may have to exercise from a physical distance, but we can still show our love and support for ACA!