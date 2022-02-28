Watch Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Live online from anywhere

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards live stream online will take place on February 27, 2022. Watch SAG Awards 2022 Live Stream Free broadcast on both TBS and TNT Tv Channel Online. The 28th SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. PT from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

28th SAG Awards live stream online. The awards show is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The 28th SAG Awards® will be nationally simulcast LIVE on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021, will be presented on February 27, 2022 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.The ceremony will be broadcast live on both TNT and TBS 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST. The nominees were announced on January 12, 2022 by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram Live.

The US viewers can’t go wrong when tuning in TNT or TBS since both of them are the official channels for the US viewers. TNT – Turner Network Television is an American multi-channel TV network. Meanwhile, TBS is also an American multi-channel owned by the same firm, Turner Broadcasting System, the subsidiary of AT&T company.

TBS and TNT have worked with the International provider to spread their wings to other countries, including the United Kingdom. There will be more options to consider to catch up with the event. We will explain these later.

The good chance is that your local TV provider would add the TBS or TNT in your subscription plan. But if you can’t find the channels through your cable or satellite, you might want to check on media streaming services like Hulu, Sling TV, etc.

TNT and TBS have been around for the Canada viewers for years. But still, there is a possibility that you are experiencing the blackout because of the licensing issues. Not all regions or areas in Canada can use the TNT or TBS. To make sure, you could contact your local provider. Or, you could take media streaming service as the right option.

Australian viewers can either tune in TBS or TNT to watch SAG Awards 2022 online stream. But if you are experiencing a blackout for some reason, you could use the media streaming services instead. There are many decent media streaming services that you can try. Consider taking the best one to get the most out of the experience.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JAVIER BARDEM / Desi Arnaz – “BEING THE RICARDOS”

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Phil Burbank – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

ANDREW GARFIELD / Jon – “TICK, TICK…BOOM!”

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – “KING RICHARD”

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Macbeth – “THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – “THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Leda – “THE LOST DAUGHTER”

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani – “HOUSE OF GUCCI”

JENNIFER HUDSON / Aretha Franklin – “RESPECT”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Lucille Ball – “BEING THE RICARDOS”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BEN AFFLECK / Uncle Charlie – “THE TENDER BAR”

BRADLEY COOPER / Jon Peters – “LICORICE PIZZA”

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – “CODA”

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci – “HOUSE OF GUCCI”

KODI SMIT-McPHEE / Peter Gordon – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma – “BELFAST”

CATE BLANCHETT / Dr. Lilith Ritter – “NIGHTMARE ALLEY”

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – “WEST SIDE STORY”

KIRSTEN DUNST / Rose Gordon – “THE POWER OF THE DOG”

RUTH NEGGA / Clare – “PASSING”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BELFAST

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma

JUDI DENCH / Granny

JAMIE DORNAN / Pa

JUDE HILL / Buddy

CIARÁN HINDS / Pop

COLIN MORGAN / Billy Clanton

CODA

EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos

DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi

EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi

FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles

DON’T LOOK UP

CATE BLANCHETT / Brie Evantee

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Yule

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Dr. Randall Mindy

ARIANA GRANDE / Riley Bina

JONAH HILL / Jason Orlean

JENNIFER LAWRENCE / Kate Dibiasky

MELANIE LYNSKEY / June Mindy

SCOTT MESCUDI / DJ Chello

ROB MORGAN / Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe

HIMESH PATEL / Phillip

RON PERLMAN / Benedict Drask

TYLER PERRY / Jack Bremmer

MARK RYLANCE / Peter Isherwell

MERYL STREEP / President Orlean

HOUSE OF GUCCI

ADAM DRIVER / Maurizio Gucci

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani

SALMA HAYEK / Pina Auriemma

JACK HUSTON / Domenico De Sole

JEREMY IRONS / Rodolfo Gucci

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci

AL PACINO / Aldo Gucci

KING RICHARD

JON BERNTHAL / Rick Macci

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Oracene “Brandi” Williams

TONY GOLDWYN / Paul Cohen

SANIYYA SIDNEY / Venus Williams

DEMI SINGLETON / Serena Williams

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

BLACK WIDOW

DUNE

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

NO TIME TO DIE

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

The Television Program Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MURRAY BARTLETT / Armond – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

OSCAR ISAAC / Jonathan – “SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE”

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix – “DOPESICK”

EWAN McGREGOR / Halston – “HALSTON”

EVAN PETERS / Det. Colin Zabel – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Aretha Franklin – “GENIUS: ARETHA”

MARGARET QUALLEY / Alex – “MAID”

JEAN SMART / Helen Fahey – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan – “MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy – “SUCCESSION”

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy – “SUCCESSION”

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun – “SQUID GAME”

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy – “SUCCESSION”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok – “SQUID GAME”

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy – “SUCCESSION”

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson – “THE MORNING SHOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky – “THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent – “TED LASSO”

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

ELLE FANNING / Catherine – “THE GREAT”

SANDRA OH / Ji-Yoon Kim – “THE CHAIR”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones – “TED LASSO”

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton – “TED LASSO”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily Malek

MADELINE BREWER / Janine Lindo

AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita Blue

ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia Clements

O-T FAGBENLE / Luke Bankole

JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Fred Waterford

SAM JAEGER / Mark Tuello

MAX MINGHELLA / Commander Nick Blaine

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy Waterford

BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Joseph Lawrence

SAMIRA WILEY / Moira Strand

THE MORNING SHOW

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy

SHARI BELAFONTE / Julia

ELI BILDNER / Joel Rapkin

NESTOR CARBONELL / Yanko Flores

STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison

MARK DUPLASS / Charlie “Chip” Black

AMBER FRIENDLY / Layla Bell

JANINA GAVANKAR / Alison Namazi

VALERIA GOLINO / Paola Lambruschini

TARA KARSIAN / Gayle Berman

HANNAH LEDER / Isabella

GRETA LEE / Stella Bak

JULIANNA MARGULIES / Laura Peterson

JOE MARINELLI / Donny Spagnoli

MICHELLE MEREDITH / Lindsey Sherman

RUAIRI O’CONNOR / Ty Fitzgerald

JOE PACHECO / Bart Daley

KAREN PITTMAN / Mia Jordan

VICTORIA TATE / Rena Robinson

DESEAN K. TERRY / Daniel Henderson

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson

SQUID GAME

HEO SUNG-TAE / Deok-su

JUN YOUNG-SOO / Game Operator Voice

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok

KIM JOO-RYOUNG / Mi-nyeo

LEE BYUNG-HUN / Front Man

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun

OH YOUNG-SOO / Oh Il-nam

PARK HAE-SOO / Cho Sang-woo

ANUPAM TRIPATHI / Ali

WI HA-JUN / Hwang Jun-ho

SUCCESSION

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JIHAE / Berry Schneider

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

YELLOWSTONE

KELSEY ASBILLE / Monica Dutton

WES BENTLEY / Jamie Dutton

RYAN BINGHAM / Walker

GIL BIRMINGHAM / Thomas Rainwater

IAN BOHEN / Ryan

EDEN BROLIN / Mia

KEVIN COSTNER / John Dutton

HUGH DILLON / Sheriff Donnie Haskell

LUKE GRIMES / Kayce Dutton

HASSIE HARRISON / Laramie

COLE HAUSER / Rip Wheeler

JEN LANDON / Teeter

FINN LITTLE / Carter

BRECKEN MERRILL / Tate Dutton

WILL PATTON / Garrett Randle

PIPER PERABO / Summer Higgins

KELLY REILLY / Beth Dutton

DENIM RICHARDS / Colby

TAYLOR SHERIDAN / Travis

FORRIE J. SMITH / Lloyd

JEFFERSON WHITE / Jimmy Hurdstrom

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE GREAT

JULIAN BARRATT / Dr. Vinodel

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marial

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor Dymov

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

POPPY LIU / Kiki

CHRIS McDONALD / Marty Ghilain

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani

SARAH BAKER / Mindy Kominsky

CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky

LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe

ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Breana

EMILY OSMENT / Theresa

HALEY JOEL OSMENT / Robbie

PAUL REISER / Martin

GRAHAM ROGERS / Jude

MELISSA TANG / Margaret

KATHLEEN TURNER / Roz

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

AARON DOMINGUEZ / Oscar

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller

JAYNE HOUDYSHELL / Bunny

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

AMY RYAN / Jan

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

COBRA KAI

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

LOKI

MARE OF EASTTOWN

SQUID GAME