Webinar: Introduction to the Study of Native Plants

Led by Kaul Wildflower Garden Curator John Manion, this two-part, six-hour introduction to the study of native plants will be a broad overview of several topics relevant to native plants including terminology and definitions, the benefits of native plants, plant conservation, recommended references, and historical and contemporary uses in our landscapes.

Other topics to be discussed include plant identification, designing with natives, and how to grow them.

This class will benefit those who have already taken other Native Plants Studies classes, as well as anyone interested in the topic. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/intro-to-native-plants-webinar.php