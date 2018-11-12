When School is Out Camp LJCC is In

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register your camper(s) for activities. The campers will reunite with their summer camp friends while enjoying a day of sports/games, arts and crafts, indoor swimming and much more. $50/$40 member value price. Before and after care, 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.; $5 each. For grades K-6. For more information, email Tina Weldon at tweldon@bhamjcc.org.

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Kids & Family
