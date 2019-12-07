White Glove Santa
Brookwood Village’s White Glove Santa event provides an opportunity for children with Autism and other disabilities to visit with Santa in a quiet, more intimate setting. Children can also enjoy arts and crafts during this free event. Photo packages will be available for purchase, and free tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite.
